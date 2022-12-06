NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson sidesteps Rashid Alvi's statement

|Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 07:54 PM IST
Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi has accused the Congress party of not contesting the elections strongly. After which the Congress spokesperson was seen avoiding the debate on this issue. On the morning of December 8, the counting of votes will begin in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. But according to the exit polls, the BJP seems to be forming the government again in Gujarat and Himachal. What are the exit poll results indicating? Today in Taal Thok Ke watch the big debate on this issue.

