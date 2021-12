Taal Thok Ke: 'Credit War' on Kashi Corridor?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores, amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev'. Meanwhile, politics has also intensified on the Kashi Corridor, the Samajwadi Party of UP says that they built this corridor.