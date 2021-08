Taal Thok Ke: Dalit's daughter a 'Tool' for Rahul Gandhi?

In the case of rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi reached the family, but after meeting, he also tweeted his pictures with the family, which is a legal offense. After this act of Rahul Gandhi, BJP has demanded legal action. Today's topic of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' - Has Rahul Gandhi made a Dalit's daughter a 'tool' for his politics?