Taal Thok Ke: Did Mamata Banerjee realise the importance of Hindu votes for victory?

The 48th edition of the ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata was inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. Jai Jagannath. May Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra bless everyone.,". In this segment, we ask: Did Mamata Banerjee realise the importance of Hindu votes for victory? Watch special debate