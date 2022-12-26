videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Entry of Love Jihad in Tunisha Sharma Case!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

Love Jihad has been entered in the suicide mystery of TV actress Tunisha Sharma. Tunisha's family claims that Zeeshan cheated Tunisha in love. He had affairs with many girls, and that's why Tunisha committed suicide. So, on this matter, the Maharashtra government says that if there is an angle of love jihad, then it will be investigated. The Congress has alleged that the BJP is giving it a religious colour. Watch the big debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' on this issue.