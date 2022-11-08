NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke : Faith Vs Science on Lunar Eclipse!

November 8, 2022
The second and last lunar eclipse of the year has taken place. Lunar eclipse will be visible in many cities of the country, Itanagar, Ranchi, Guwahati, Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Noida, but first it has been seen in Itanagar of Arunachal Pradesh. In religion and astrology, the phenomenon of lunar eclipse, solar eclipse is considered inauspicious. Its effect will be seen on the life of the people of all zodiac signs. During this time, it is said to not do many works in astrology.

