Taal Thok Ke: Faith Vs Science on Solar Eclipse

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

The last solar eclipse of the year has started in the country and the world today. In India, it will start at 4:22 pm and will run till 6.09 pm. But does solar eclipse have any connection with science? In TTK today, watch this complete investigation on religious beliefs of solar eclipse to its scientific aspect.