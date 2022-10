Taal Thok Ke : Garba fight comes on DNA!

| Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

The ruckus over the entry of Muslim youth in Garba is not taking its name to stop. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has given a big statement on the entry of Muslim youths in Garba. He has said that Muslim youth should not come to Garba. If you have faith in the mother, then organize the Garba yourself and set an example, do not disturb, it has already been said that entry will not be given in the Garba without the identity card.