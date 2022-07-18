NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Gyanvapi Controversy -- Can the matter be settled out of court?

Once again the same question has come in front of the country about Gyanvapi, to whom does it belong to after all. The matter is going on in many courts. Meanwhile, seven women have filed a petition in the Supreme Court. They demanded that by ordering an investigation through a radar system, it should be found out that whether the claim about fountain or the claim about Shivling is correct.

