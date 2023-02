videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Has BJP made complete preparations to bring UCC?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 11:07 PM IST

During the Vijay Sankalp rally in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that the country has now moved forward on UCC. There was a political uproar on his statement. Because of the indications given by Amit Shah, it is being speculated that before the 2024 elections, BJP can implement UCC in a big master stroke.