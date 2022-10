Taal Thok Ke: Hindu Anger Vs Muslim Anger!

| Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

A controversy has stirred up in BHU after the question on beef asked in the exam. There is a ruckus on the picture of Jesus on the ration card in Karnataka. Earlier, ruckus was about Aamir's ad, there was a ruckus about Ravana-Hanuman's Mughal look in the film Adipurush. Why is India getting angry over small things? Why do Hindus and Muslims get so angry? Are these feelings flared up or are they being provoked?