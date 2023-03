videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: How many names in Delhi's 'corruption file'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 09:37 PM IST

In the case of liquor scam, now there has been a fierce battle between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI last Sunday. After which Sisodia's lawyers approached the Supreme Court. But today the Supreme Court refused to hear Sisodia's case and said to go to the High Court first. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.