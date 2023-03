videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: In the coming time even 54 seats of Congress party will not come – Sangeet Raagi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

The opposition has stood firm in front of the ruling party on the Adani issue. Today, for the 7th consecutive day, there has been fierce fighting in the House. In the show Taal Thok Ke, political analyst Sangeet Ragi said that even 54 seats of the Congress party will not come in the coming times.