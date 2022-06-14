Taal Thok Ke: Is bulldozer action against rioters justified?

So far 350 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the violence. Whereas in Bengal also more than 200 people have been arrested. Today, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi once again attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that how can CM Yogi assume himself to be the Chief Justice.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

So far 350 people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the violence. Whereas in Bengal also more than 200 people have been arrested. Today, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi once again attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said that how can CM Yogi assume himself to be the Chief Justice.