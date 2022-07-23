NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke : Is comparison of Ranveer's nude photoshoot with hijab case justified?

This time he is in the headlines for his nude photoshoot.This time he is in the headlines for her nude photoshoot. But SP leader Abu Azmi has come forward to do politics on his photoshoot. In such a situation, the question is whether the comparison of Ranveer's nude photoshoot with the hijab case is justified.

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 07:36 PM IST
