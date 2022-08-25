Taal Thok Ke: Is 'Gadar' going to happen on 'Jumma'?

Telangana Police has once again arrested suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh, who made controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. Before the arrest, T Raja had released a video. Even after police actions, Maulana Tauqeer Raza gave a statement that for how long Muslims will depend on the law for justice. On Maulana Tauqeer's statement, Ittehad-e-Millat Council spokesperson Munir Idrisi said that Muslims will certainly be dependent on law but the question is when will we get justice.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 08:38 PM IST

