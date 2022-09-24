Taal Thok Ke: Is it a political compulsion of the Prime Ministers of Pakistan to chant on Kashmir?

| Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), raised the issue of minorities from Kashmir to India. On behalf of India, a befitting reply was given to Pakistan and its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the United Nations General Assembly. Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito said that Pakistan should introspect before making false allegations against India. He further said that instead of claiming Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan should stop 'cross-border terrorism'.