NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Is it a political compulsion of the Prime Ministers of Pakistan to chant on Kashmir?

|Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 08:31 PM IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), raised the issue of minorities from Kashmir to India. On behalf of India, a befitting reply was given to Pakistan and its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the United Nations General Assembly. Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito said that Pakistan should introspect before making false allegations against India. He further said that instead of claiming Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan should stop 'cross-border terrorism'.

All Videos

Suzuki Katana motorcycle Review: Namesake of Japanese Sword justifies the name?
Suzuki Katana motorcycle Review: Namesake of Japanese Sword justifies the name?
Navratri 2022: 9 important dos and don’ts to follow during festival
Navratri 2022: 9 important dos and don’ts to follow during festival
Deshhit : What happened to Ankita Bhandari before the murder?
33:11
Deshhit : What happened to Ankita Bhandari before the murder?
World Bollywood day: Amazing facts about Bollywood
World Bollywood day: Amazing facts about Bollywood
Reason behind Delhi’s incessant spell of light to moderate rain
Reason behind Delhi’s incessant spell of light to moderate rain

Trending Videos

Suzuki Katana motorcycle Review: Namesake of Japanese Sword justifies the name?
Navratri 2022: 9 important dos and don’ts to follow during festival
33:11
Deshhit : What happened to Ankita Bhandari before the murder?
World Bollywood day: Amazing facts about Bollywood
Reason behind Delhi’s incessant spell of light to moderate rain
shahbaz sharif on UNGA,Shahbaz Sharif,Shehbaz Sharif,shahbaz sharif latest news,shahbaz sharif news,PM Shahbaz Sharif,PM Shehbaz Sharif,Shehbaz Sharif News,shehbaz sharif speech,shahbaz sharif speech,shahbaz sharif new pakistan prime minister,pm shahbaz sharif speech,Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif,un speech shahbaz sharif,shehbaz sharif un speech,shahbaz sharif un speech 2022,shahbaz sharif kashmir speech,indian reaction to shahbaz sharif,