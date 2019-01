Taal Thok Ke: Is it easy for Congress to insult the Hindu faith?

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to take a swipe at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over his cabinet’s holy dip at the Kumbh Mela. Tharoor said, “You want to keep the Ganga clean and also wash your sins here. Everyone’s naked in the Sangam. Jai Ganga maiyya.” In Taal Thok Ke we ask: Is it easy for Congress to insult the Hindu faith?