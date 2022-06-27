Taal Thok Ke: Is it fair for Aaditya Thackeray to call rebel MLAs fugitives?

The ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra politics is no less than the action of a film. In this political drama loaded with full action, now Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray has launched a scathing attack on the rebel group. The big issue of debate in Taal Thok Ke today - Is it fair for Aditya Thackeray to call the rebel MLAs as fugitives?

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

