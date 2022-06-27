NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Is it fair for Aaditya Thackeray to call rebel MLAs fugitives?

The ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra politics is no less than the action of a film. In this political drama loaded with full action, now Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray has launched a scathing attack on the rebel group. The big issue of debate in Taal Thok Ke today - Is it fair for Aditya Thackeray to call the rebel MLAs as fugitives?

|Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
Taal thok ke,Maharashtra political crisis,political crisis in maharashtra,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra politics,maharashtra political news,Maharashtra crisis,maharashtra political crisis update,what is maharashtra political crisis,sharad pawar on maharashtra crisis,Eknath Shinde,Uddhav Thackeray,Shiv Sena MLA,maharshtra news,Arvind Sawant,BJP,Devendra Fadnavis,maharashtra news update,Supreme Court hearing updates on maharashtra case,Sc hearing updates,Aditya Thackeray,