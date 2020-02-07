Taal Thok Ke: Is Rahul Gandhi provoking party leaders to protest in Parliament?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi in his speech during a Congress rally. He said, "PM will not be able to go out in public after 6 months and if he does so the youth of the country will beat him up with sticks." Today in the Parliament BJP minister Harsh Vardhan asked Rahul Gandhi to apologize to the PM and in return, he was attacked by Congress MP Manickam Tagore. In this segment of Taal Thok Ke, we ask to what extent is this attitude of the opposition correct for the Prime Minister of the country?