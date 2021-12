Taal Thok Ke: Is sacrilege and blast in Punjab a political conspiracy?

Reacting on Ludhiana court complex blast Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, "Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared." In today's episode of 'Taal Thok Ke' we will discuss - Is sacrilege and blast in Punjab a political conspiracy?