Taal Thok Ke: Is slogan 'Sar Tan Se Juda' part of an international conspiracy?

Taylor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in Udaipur on 28 June. But the big question is whether the date of murder was written in Ajmer on 17th June? Actually this is being confirmed by a video in which Gauhar Chishti is seen raising the slogan of 'Sir Tan Se Juda' in Ajmer.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

