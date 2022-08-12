NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: KT Jaleel likes Pakistan?

Senior CPI(M) leader KT Jaleel said that the situation better than India in the part of our Kashmir which Pakistan has occupied. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said on KT Jalil's controversial statement that stone pelting has come reduced by 98% and now no one throws stones on Army.

Aug 12, 2022
