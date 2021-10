Taal Thok Ke Live: Srinagar to Dhaka Islamic Terror?

Firing with terrorists resumed in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation of security forces is also going on. Once again the terrorists targeted non-Kashmiris. In a single day, the Golgappas of Bihar and the laborers of UP were murdered. In the Idgah area of ​​​​Srinagar, the terrorists shot the Golgappe of Bihar from a close range. Arvind Kumar Sah, 30, was driving a street vendor at that time, while Hindu temples are also being targeted in Dhaka, Bangladesh.