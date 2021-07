Taal Thok Ke: Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav don't trust police but trust terrorists?

After Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday questioned Uttar Pradesh Police's claim of having arrested two al-Qaeda terrorists in the state capital Lucknow. Both the leaders said that such action before the assembly elections creates doubts in the minds of the people.