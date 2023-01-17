videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Modi's leadership, Nadda's command, 24 campaigns

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

Only 1.5 years are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, on behalf of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi is preparing the ground for the party by taking out Bharat Jodo Yatra. So today in Delhi, former BJP President Amit Shah has handed over the command of BJP to JP Nadda till the Lok Sabha elections. Now the question arises whether in 2024 BJP will be able to score a hat-trick of victory under the chairmanship of Nadda? Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke