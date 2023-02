videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Modi's strategy, failed Hindu-Muslim politics?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

Before the Lok Sabha elections, BJP tightens its belt, played 'Trump card' to woo Muslims in UP! The BJP has asked its minority cell to organize 'Sufi conferences' mainly in Muslim-dominated areas of the state. Analysts said the BJP is trying to woo Muslims who are rallying heavily behind the opposition, mainly the Samajwadi Party.