videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Murder, accident or conspiracy, the biggest 'mystery'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

A day after two Muslim men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district were allegedly abducted and burnt to death in a car in Haryana, the Rajasthan Police on Friday detained six people for questioning in the case. The incident is suspected to be linked to the cow protectors of Bajrang Dal, who have been active in the area for a long time.