Taal Thok Ke: Muslim woman asked to vacate house after she joins BJP

A Muslim woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh was asked to vacate the house by her landlord after she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), news agency ANI reported. The woman has been identified as Gulistana. She joined the BJP officially on Saturday, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP’s nationwide membership drive.