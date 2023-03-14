videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: 'No democratic system runs on any religious book', says Satish Prakash

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 07:22 PM IST

In UP, the Yogi government announced that on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, recitation of Akhand Ramayana and Durga Saptshati should be conducted in all the temples of the state. Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has said that Tulsidas's Ramcharit Manas works to harass women, humiliate the Shudra community and use casteist words. To teach him means that the government is the enemy of his honour.