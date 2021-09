Taal Thok Ke: Political shop in the name of farmer?

A Bharat Band was called by farmers' organizations from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday in protest against the three agricultural laws. During this, the police remained on alert in Delhi, UP, and surrounding areas. A mixed effect of the farmers' protest was seen across the country. Today the issue of debate in Taal Thok Ke- Political shop in the name of farmer?