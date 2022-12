videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's statement creates ruckus

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

Indian soldiers had a clash with Chinese soldiers in Tawang recently. The Indian Army had chased away the Chinese soldiers. Rahul Gandhi gave a controversial statement regarding this clash, on which a political battle has started. Today in Taal Thok Ke watch the debate on this issue.