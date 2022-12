videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul is not afraid of Corona?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:30 PM IST

The Government of India is telling itself ready regarding Corona management. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Rahul Gandhi has retaliated. Rahul Gandhi says that this is a conspiracy to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Watch today's debate on the global pandemic like Corona in Taal Thok Ke.