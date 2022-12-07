NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Reasons why BJP lost the MCD elections after 15 years

|Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections have been declared. The Aam Aadmi Party has given a big blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power for 15 years. In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with 250 wards, AAP won 134, BJP 104 and Congress 9. Like the Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha elections, the performance of the Congress was a flop in this election as well. Watch in Taal Thok Ke why BJP lost the MCD elections after 15 years?

All Videos

MCD Result: Can Delhi have a BJP Mayor despite AAP Victory?
28:36
MCD Result: Can Delhi have a BJP Mayor despite AAP Victory?
FIFA World Cup 2022: Match Highlights of England vs Senegal | England beat Senegal 3-0 to reach quarter-finals | Qatar | Football
FIFA World Cup 2022: Match Highlights of England vs Senegal | England beat Senegal 3-0 to reach quarter-finals | Qatar | Football
FIFA World Cup 2022: Match Highlights of France vs Poland | Mbappé’s stunning double sends France past Poland into World Cup last eight | Qatar | Football
FIFA World Cup 2022: Match Highlights of France vs Poland | Mbappé’s stunning double sends France past Poland into World Cup last eight | Qatar | Football
MCD Result: 'Mayor will be from AAP only', says Raghav Chadha
21:56
MCD Result: 'Mayor will be from AAP only', says Raghav Chadha
14,190 women rescued from major online sex racket busted by Cyberabad police
14,190 women rescued from major online sex racket busted by Cyberabad police

Trending Videos

28:36
MCD Result: Can Delhi have a BJP Mayor despite AAP Victory?
FIFA World Cup 2022: Match Highlights of England vs Senegal | England beat Senegal 3-0 to reach quarter-finals | Qatar | Football
FIFA World Cup 2022: Match Highlights of France vs Poland | Mbappé’s stunning double sends France past Poland into World Cup last eight | Qatar | Football
21:56
MCD Result: 'Mayor will be from AAP only', says Raghav Chadha
14,190 women rescued from major online sex racket busted by Cyberabad police
Taal thok ke,mcd election delhi,bjp in delhi mcd election,kejriwal in delhi mcd,mcd result in delhi,mcd election in delhi,mcd election in delhi 2022,Delhi MCD Election,delhi mcd elections 2022,aap in delhi mcd,live counting delhi mcd,delhi mcd result news,delhi mcd election 2022,Delhi MCD elections,aap win in delhi mcd,aap wining the delhi mcd,mcd election 2022,delhi mcd live,delhi mcd election news,delhi mcd election results live,