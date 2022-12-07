Taal Thok Ke: Reasons why BJP lost the MCD elections after 15 years

Dec 07, 2022

The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections have been declared. The Aam Aadmi Party has given a big blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power for 15 years. In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi with 250 wards, AAP won 134, BJP 104 and Congress 9. Like the Lok Sabha and Vidhansabha elections, the performance of the Congress was a flop in this election as well. Watch in Taal Thok Ke why BJP lost the MCD elections after 15 years?