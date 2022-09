Taal Thok Ke: 'Remote' of Congress to remain with the family?

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot reached Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi. It is believed that his name is at the fore in the race for the post of President, while the news is also coming that if this happens then the chair of Chief Minister of Rajasthan can be given to Sachin Pilot. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot has said that I will fulfill the responsibility given by the party.