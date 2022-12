videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Ruckus over Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Lord Ram comparison

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 09:08 PM IST

Congress leader Salman Khurshid's statement calling Rahul 'Ram' has created a ruckus. Salman Khurshid called Rahul Gandhi Ram and himself Bharat. This statement has upset the BJP and now a debate has started on it. The BJP is saying that comparing Rahul with Ram is the audacity of the Congress. Watch the debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.