Taal Thok Ke: Sameer Wankhede getting punished for being honest?

Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the drugs case of Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, is under the scanner. NCP leader Nawab Malik has made many serious allegations against him. In this connection, Sameer Wankhede reached NCB's office in RK Puram, Delhi. Meanwhile, NCP leader Nawab Malik again held a press conference and made many serious allegations against Sameer, referring to a letter.