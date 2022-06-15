Taal Thok Ke: Should there be law on recovery of damages caused by rioters?

'If you cause a riot, then you will have to compensate for its loss'. This can be called the 'new model' of Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against the rioters. Although the Yogi government had made a similar plan against the violence during the CAA protest under which recovery was also made from the accused, but the Supreme Court had put a hold on it.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

