NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Should there be law on recovery of damages caused by rioters?

'If you cause a riot, then you will have to compensate for its loss'. This can be called the 'new model' of Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against the rioters. Although the Yogi government had made a similar plan against the violence during the CAA protest under which recovery was also made from the accused, but the Supreme Court had put a hold on it.

|Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
'If you cause a riot, then you will have to compensate for its loss'. This can be called the 'new model' of Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against the rioters. Although the Yogi government had made a similar plan against the violence during the CAA protest under which recovery was also made from the accused, but the Supreme Court had put a hold on it.

All Videos

Agneepath Yojana: Students protest on new recruitment scheme of Indian Army
2:28
Agneepath Yojana: Students protest on new recruitment scheme of Indian Army
Aaditya Thackeray worships at Hanumangarhi
1:14
Aaditya Thackeray worships at Hanumangarhi
New Video of Ranchi Violence has Surfaces
6:0
New Video of Ranchi Violence has Surfaces
Punjab Police will soon bring the truth to the fore
1:37
Punjab Police will soon bring the truth to the fore
17 parties meeting led by Mamta, will Sharad Pawar be elected for President's election?
1:11
17 parties meeting led by Mamta, will Sharad Pawar be elected for President's election?

Trending Videos

2:28
Agneepath Yojana: Students protest on new recruitment scheme of Indian Army
1:14
Aaditya Thackeray worships at Hanumangarhi
6:0
New Video of Ranchi Violence has Surfaces
1:37
Punjab Police will soon bring the truth to the fore
1:11
17 parties meeting led by Mamta, will Sharad Pawar be elected for President's election?
Taal thok ke,UP violence,rioters,Damage in UP,CM Yogi Adityanath,damage recovery,Zee News,