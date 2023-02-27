videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Sisodia arrested, who will be next?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI last Sunday in connection with the liquor scam. After which today he has been presented to him in Rouse Avenue Court. Where CBI had sought 5 days remand for Manish Sisodia from the court. Accepting the demand of CBI, the court has given custody of Sisodia to CBI. After this, a political battle has started between Aam Aadmi Party and BJP in Delhi. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.