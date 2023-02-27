NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Sisodia arrested, who will be next?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI last Sunday in connection with the liquor scam. After which today he has been presented to him in Rouse Avenue Court. Where CBI had sought 5 days remand for Manish Sisodia from the court. Accepting the demand of CBI, the court has given custody of Sisodia to CBI. After this, a political battle has started between Aam Aadmi Party and BJP in Delhi. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

Exit Poll 2023: Exit poll of Meghalaya-Tripura and Nagaland, will saffron wave again in the Northeast?
50:26
Exit Poll 2023: Exit poll of Meghalaya-Tripura and Nagaland, will saffron wave again in the Northeast?
Exit Poll 2023: BJP has completely replaced Congress party in North-East?
47:18
Exit Poll 2023: BJP has completely replaced Congress party in North-East?
DNA: Paper should not leak... That's why close the net..
16:46
DNA: Paper should not leak... That's why close the net..
DNA: Sisodia's arrest, AAP's 'event management'
27:40
DNA: Sisodia's arrest, AAP's 'event management'
DNA: When the great freedom fighter Chandrashekhar 'Azad' was martyred in 1931
2:2
DNA: When the great freedom fighter Chandrashekhar 'Azad' was martyred in 1931

Trending Videos

50:26
Exit Poll 2023: Exit poll of Meghalaya-Tripura and Nagaland, will saffron wave again in the Northeast?
47:18
Exit Poll 2023: BJP has completely replaced Congress party in North-East?
16:46
DNA: Paper should not leak... That's why close the net..
27:40
DNA: Sisodia's arrest, AAP's 'event management'
2:2
DNA: When the great freedom fighter Chandrashekhar 'Azad' was martyred in 1931
manish sisodia hearing,Manish Sisodia,manish sisodia arrest,Rouse Avenue Court,manish sisodia news,manish sisodia latest news,rouse avenue court judge viral video,manish sisodia rouse avenue court,Delhi liquor policy,AAP Protest,aap protest against manish sisodia arrest,Aam Aadmi Party,Aam Aadmi Party protest,Arvind Kejriwal,delhi liquor scam explained,delhi liquor news,liquour policy,Liquor policy,manish sisodia court,Zee News,