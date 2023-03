videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson praises Delhi Police on Rahul Gandhi case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 07:59 PM IST

The Delhi Police team had reached Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's house today. The Delhi Police had gone to question the Congress MP regarding his statement on sexual exploitation of women. In the show Taal Thok Ke, the SP spokesperson taunted that the police should be praised.