videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: SP spokesperson targets BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

After the end of MP membership, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has held a press conference. In which he said on apologizing that my name is Rahul Gandhi and Gandhi does not apologise. In Taal Thok Ke show, SP spokesperson said that Akhilesh Yadav was called BJP leader, spokesperson Tonti Chor. We could have also asked the BJP to apologise.