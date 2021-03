Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Are Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu playing victim cards after 'Fraud'?

Taapsee Pannu had signed off her tweets on recent Income Tax raids on her properties saying ‘she is no more sasti’, in a clear reference to Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel's attack on her in the past. In this segment of Taal Thok Ke,' we will discuss - Are Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu playing victim cards after fraud?