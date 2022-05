Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition) : Battle of Kashi-Mathura after Ayodhya?

Politics has intensified after CM Yogi's statement. CM Yogi said that 'Kashi has seen a new beginning . And all the pilgrimages like Mathura, Vrindavan, Vindhyavasini Dham are once again seen a new beginning. After the statement of CM Yogi, the statement of SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq has come to the fore. He has said that everyone is troubled by the atrocities that happened to us.