Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition) : PFI behind Kanpur riots?

After Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, violence has now reached UP. The police administration is on high alert since the violence in Kanpur. The police has got a big success in the Kanpur violence case. The mastermind of the violence, Zafar Hayat Hashmi, was arrested by the STF from Lucknow. So far, three cases have been registered in this case.