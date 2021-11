Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Was Aaryan Khan's arrest a deal? Whose testimony is true?

A witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, Vijay Pagare, recorded his statement with the Mumbai Police’s special investigation team (SIT) on November 4. He had claimed that the raid on the cruise ship on October 2 was pre-planned and that Aaryan Khan was framed by certain people in order to make money. But what is the truth. Find out more in TTK Special Edition.