Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): When will United Nations ban terror outfit 'SFJ'?

SFJ has given a donation of Rs 7 lakh to the United Nations for lobbying. This terrorist organization is banned in India and its chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has been declared as a terrorist. In today's segment of 'Taal Thok Ke' we will discuss - When will United Nations ban terror outfit 'SFJ'?