Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why Hindu-Muslim politics on crime?

When the Yogi government took action on the illegal properties of infamous gangsters like Mukhtar Ansari, Atiq Ahmed, the BSP played the card of religion on it. AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi also gave a statement in this matter, he raised questions on the conversion case. The big issue of debate today in the special edition of 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​- Why Hindu-Muslim on crime?