Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Why lathi charge instead of employment under Nitish Kumar's government?

In Bihar, the police and administration lathi-charged the students demanding jobs in the RJD-JDU government, which promised 20 lakh jobs. Patna's ADM K.K. Singh himself lashed out at the students. ADM beat a student so much that he got a serious head injury. At the same time, RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav said the students' demonstration is a conspiracy of BJP.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 09:00 PM IST

