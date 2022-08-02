Taal Thok Ke Special: What can India learn from America's action on Al Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri?

Al Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri has been killed. To this, Biden said that al-Zawahiri died in a CIA drone attack. After the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, it was Al-Zawahiri who instigated the people for jihad. Along with this, al-Zawahiri instigated Muslims on the hijab controversy. There are many lessons hidden for India in this action of America.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

