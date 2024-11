videoDetails

DNA: ISKCON Under Attack in Bangladesh?

Sonam | Updated: Nov 09, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

In Bangladesh, a campaign has been started against the Hindu temple ISCKON as per a pattern...and do you know who is working behind this...Behind this campaign is the fundamentalist organization of Bangladesh, Hefazat-e-Islam. The workers of Hefazat-e-Islam are roaming in every corner of Bangladesh...demanding that ISCKON should be banned...should be thrown out of Bangladesh.